Within The Blade & Galactic Wars EX Get PS4 Physical Releases

VGYNSoft revealed that they will be releasing physical editions for Within The Blade and Galactic Wars EX, both for the PS4. Both games have already been out for a minute, with the first being out since 2019 and the second having come out earlier this year. Now PS4 players will be able to own a physical edition of each game if they so desire for $30 each. You can order each one from the publisher's shop, as they will be shipped out shortly.

Galactic Wars EX

The invasion is imminent, and only you can put an end to this galactic alert! Inspired by genre classics and packed with nostalgic gameplay elements, Galactic Wars EX goes the extra lightyear by using real hardware palettes and specs for pixel-perfect authenticity! Select from 3 unique ships, each with strengths and weaknesses balanced to match your preferred playstyle, then launch into side-scrolling action against swarms of bug-like baddies ready to cut your mission short.

Experience old-school side-scrolling shmup action in 60FPS HD style!

Choose from 3 ships with unique specs, strengths, and weaknesses.

Blast through 40 phases of interstellar combat across three areas!

Play solo or team up with a friend for a local co-op.

Take down a wide variety of enemies, bosses, and mini-bosses!

Individually Numbered Limited to 1500 pcs!

Within The Blade

Within the Blade is an epic game in stealth, platforming, and RPG genres, in which the player takes on the role of a Ninja. Explore the scenic world of feudal Japan, using your stealth to complete missions. Collect various materials to craft weapons: shurikens, poisons, elixirs, grenades, mines. As well as the main weapon the Ninjato and Kusarigama to build your power.

Fast and dynamic gameplay

10 powerful bosses with unique abilities

Different types of enemies, each will require different battle tactics to defeat

Crafting of objects, more than 200 recipes

Dismemberment and gore

Dynamic battles with vivid animations

Individually Numbered Limited to 2000 pcs!