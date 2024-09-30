Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Timur Bogotov, Woodo, Yullia Prohorova

Woodo Announces Console Versions at 2024 Tokyo Game Show

Woodo made an appearance during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, confirming a console version will be coming out alongside the PC version

The cozy 3D puzzle game, developed by Yullia Prohorova and Timur Bogotov, follows Foxy's self-discovery journey.

Woodo features simple mechanics: assemble wooden sceneries while listening to Foxy's narrated tales.

The game aims to convey warmth and comfort, transforming it into a mood-lifting experience for players.

Daedalic Entertainment took time during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show to confirm that they would release Woodo on consoles, along with the PC version. The two-person developer team of Yullia Prohorova and Timur Bogotov already revealed the cozy 3D puzzle matching game was on the way to Steam, although they and the publisher have yet to put any kind of a release date on anything just yet. Now we know the game will arrive for all three major consoles at the same time, whenever that may be. For now, enjoy the latest trailer while we wait for a date.

Woodo

Follow the story of Foxy, who grew up in a big city but is sent to the countryside for the summer and experiences a vastly different world. This takes her on a journey of self discovery, tranquility and newfound balance. Immerse yourself in feelings of a calm and wonderful world when the time was plentiful, and much of it was spent outdoors, when the simplest things surprised, and when every day promised great adventure. Feelings that were more present in childhood are often missed or even forgotten with time passing.

The game mechanics are joyfully simple: The player assembles unique sceneries piece by piece, breathing life into a beautiful world made of wood. While doing so, the experience is complemented by Foxy's voice sharing a tale connected to the scene. One of our goals is to convey warmth, empathy and comfort through our game, transforming it from a puzzle game into a mood bettering experience. The game is simple on the surface but brings the instincts of love and safety that some need to get through another day. A game that heals and supports in a way similar to having hot tea in front of a warm fireplace together with your beloved grandmother.

