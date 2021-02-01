World Of Drakness Gets A VR Title In Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Fast Travel Games revealed this past week that the World Of Darkness will be getting a VR game in Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. The game will put you into a vivid first-person experience where you have been changed following your own death. You play as Ed Miller, a photographer who dies during a mysterious seance and becomes a Wraith, forcefully suspended between life and death. You'll have to explore the Barclay Mansion and use your newfound abilities to find out exactly how you passed away. We have more info on the story below as well as a trailer and some screenshots that don't look quite finished yet. The game will launch sometime this Spring for Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, Valve Index, and PSVR.

No matter how kind or cruel a person was in life, there were always dark aspects of their personality present. Things they were ashamed of, malicious lies and cheats, and mean things they said about friends. After dying, these impulses and urges become something else – something powerful and dangerous. You know that little voice in the back of your head telling you to do things you really shouldn't do? For a Wraith, that voice is all too real. It's called the Shadow, an entity with a shape and will of its own. The Shadow is a part of a Wraith. Selfish and seductive, its main interest is to gradually push the Wraith one step closer to Oblivion – the inevitable end of the road for all departed souls, the destruction of all things. A Shadow relishes every second of this struggle – if the fight is over too soon, the Shadow is denied parts of the pleasure. Don't expect this to be a short ride.

You will have to fend off sinister Spectres – spirits of mortals who died in especially violent circumstances, or Wraiths who have lost their tenuous link to the world of the living – during your exploration of the Barclay Mansion. However, the conflict with the Shadow is always the most vicious one a Wraith will face. It is an enemy who can never be vanquished or avoided; who knows everything about the Wraith, including all their darkest secrets and hidden weaknesses.

A manifestation of Ed Miller's dark subconscious, the Shadow will be your in-game companion and narrator in Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife. Speaking directly from the inside of Ed Miller's head, he will sometimes help you grasp what it means to be a Wraith, occasionally point you in the right direction, and provide some context to the various revelations you come across as you delve deeper inside the mansion. Every Wraith is driven by passion, a powerful drive to do something. Driving Ed is the desperation of trying to find out what happened to his wife Rachel after the seance. The Shadow can help you achieve this, or complicate things instead. It really doesn't matter, since you do not have a choice. Without passion, a Wraith is just an empty shell, a roaming Spectre. Acting on passion allows Wraiths to carry on and maintain some connection to the world of the living. While you might not be able to trust everything the Shadow says… he's really all you've got.