Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: benedict cumberbatch, Holiday Ops 2025

World of Tanks Gives Free Holiday Ops Gift With the Fantôme

Benedict Cumberbatch has a new gift for World of Tanks players during the Holiday Ops 2025 event, as you can score a free Fantôme

Article Summary Benedict Cumberbatch leads Holiday Ops 2025 in World of Tanks with a free Fantôme tank giveaway.

Log in between Dec 19 and Jan 1 to instantly claim the Fantôme with unique hydropneumatic suspension.

The Fantôme comes in an exclusive "Wrapped to Perfection" 2D style for Holiday Ops 2026 festivities.

Unlock an entire Tech Tree branch and grab the huge Update 2.0 Gift during these special events.

Wargaming has a new gift for those playing World of Tanks during its latest Holiday Ops event, as Benedict Cumberbatch is gifting you the Fantôme. The shorthand to this is you're getting a free tan in the garage, all you have to do is get into the game during certain dates, and it's yours to claim for free without having to do any special tasks or missions. Its a Cumberbatch miracle, if you will. We have the finer details about the tanek for you below as this will only be available during the remainder of this event.

World of Tanks – Holiday Ops 2025: The Fantôme

From December 19 through January 1, simply log in to World of Tanks and click the festive gift box in your Garage to instantly claim the Fantôme. The tank enters the battlefield with signature mobility and an autoloading gun. Its standout feature is something entirely new to French vehicles: automatic hydropneumatic suspension. This advanced system boosts gun depression and elevation angles, giving the Fantôme a major advantage on uneven terrain and elevating its tactical potential to a whole new level.

No holiday gift comes unwrapped, the Fantôme arrives covered in the cheerful "Wrapped to Perfection" 2D style, refreshed in a vibrant new color variant exclusive to Holiday Ops 2026, adding a festive finishing touch to your winter Garage. And the Fantôme is just one highlight of the holiday celebration. Two of the biggest reward programs in World of Tanks history are active throughout the holiday window, packed with game-changing unlocks:

The free Tech Tree Claim lets every commander instantly unlock an entire Tech Tree branch, an unprecedented opportunity to expand your arsenal with a single click.

The legendary Update 2.0 Gift, the largest reward bundle ever released, returns and is available to anyone who missed it the first time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!