World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Receives New 9.1.5. Update

Blizzard Entertainment released a new update to World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands today, bringing about a few different changes to the game. Some of the primary changes that have come in for this one are the Allied race unlocks as they have given out some new accessibility to the game without needing to run through specific areas and dungeons to get them. PvP Gear has been given an adjustment when it comes to power levels, and changes have been made to the Islan Expeditions so you can go at it alone or with a group on multiple levels of difficulty. We have the shorthand rundown of everything that's been changed or added into this patch down below, and you can read more details from the dev team here.

Kel'Thuzad in the Sanctum Of Domination from World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands, courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment.
  • Class Balance Changes – Among the numerous changes is a shift in how area-of-effect (AOE) damage works. Instead of the previous hard cap of five targets, AOE abilities can now affect more, but with diminishing damage beyond the fifth.
  • New Race Customizations – As part of the continued effort to allow players to visually express themselves, new customizations are here for Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Nightborne, and Void Elves.
  • Covenant Changes – Players are now able to freely swap covenants with no cooldown or penalty, and bring with them everything they've earned from their previous covenant activity.
  • Legion Timewalking – Six Legion dungeons enter the Timewalking rotation, in both heroic mode and in Mythic+ for its two-week duration. In addition, the Mage Tower will make a return with new color variants of the Mythic Tier 20 gear as a reward!
  • Korthia Updates – Players will see a boost in efficiency with new travel points, increased relic and fragment drops, and remote anima deposit.
  • Legacy Content Updates – those who enjoy farming old content for mount drops and gear will find some balance updates for solo gameplay, including raid bosses, Island Expeditions, Warfronts and more.

