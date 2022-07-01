World Of Warships Adds The Statue Of Liberty As A Commander

Wargaming has added a new playable commander to World Of Warships for the holiday weekend as you can use The Statue Of Liberty. yes, you read that correctly, the team is celebrating the Fourth Of July by making a statue a playable character to lead ships into battle. If you decide to use her. The latest update adds the Independence Day mission patch and has added discounts on several American ships for you to take advantage of, as the game will be brimming with star-spangled celebrations throughout the month of July. We have more info below and you can read more patch notes here.

If you're up for something special, get ready for a limited-time mission chain in World Of Warships! This six-mission Independence Day chain will be available until July 13th, and finishing it will grant you the exclusive Statue of Liberty commander. Fully-voiced and ready for action, she will be your guide as you fight for freedom with your roster of ships.

To commemorate Independence Day, the brand new Tier VIII ship San Diego will be available for purchase starting on the 1st of July. Sequential bundles await you in the Armory! They provide San Diego and Kearsarge (a powerful hybrid of a battleship and an aircraft carrier), Commander Statue of Liberty with a specialization for San Diego, the 1776 permanent camouflage for this light cruiser, and other valuable items! The bundles with San Diego are also available for purchase in the Premium Shop.

Need to build up your US ships? From July 1st to 4th, costs for researchable ships have been reduced by up to 50%! If you missed out on battleship Kansas as well as Commander Leroy Jenkins, you will be able to acquire them with additional offers in the Armory and Premium Shop for this event only. Have a look at the stores for more details.