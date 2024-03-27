Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

World Of Warships: Legends Has Arrived On Mobile

Wargaming have brought the fight to mobile this week, as World Of Warships: Legends can now be played on iOS and Android.

Wargaming has sailed into a new ocean this week if you will, as they have brought World Of Warships: Legends over to mobile devices. The move comes as part of an April 2024 update that brings Japanese cruisers to the game, a new Planet Crash event, and more. We have the finer details below and a trailer above, as you can catch the full update notes on their website.

World Of Warships: Legends on Mobile

Making a splash from this spring update onward, players around the world can dive deeper into the World of Warships universe than ever before. Legends on Mobile empowers players to experience all the action-packed combat of World of Warships: Legends in the palm of their hands. Free-to-play and available on both Android and iOS, the mobile edition of Legends features crossplay and cross-progression for both Xbox and PlayStation, with intuitive and easy touchscreen controls for smooth sailing. Mobile players can look forward to beautifully detailed maps, hundreds of hyper-realistic models of 20th-century ships, and immersive effects. With almost all ship types available at launch, players can assemble their own unique armada and set out on a mission to conquer the high seas.

Planet Clash Event

The brand-new Planet Clash cosmic event is set to make gravitational waves in Legends. It sees players compete in a unique PvE mode that gets progressively more difficult as different tasks are completed. Captains who want to take on this intergalactic adventure can select from one of three themed ships that feature their own unique abilities, including "Orbital Strike" and "Electromagnetic Pulse," as well as dedicated Commanders who are ready to take the helm. Throughout the event, players can earn a limited-time currency, Stellar Chips, which can be used to purchase a stellar array of event items, including a ship, camouflages, and several Commander guises.

Japanese Cruisers enter Early Access

March also welcomes four Japanese light cruisers in Early Access, and another five-week, 100-milestone campaign also sails into the game. Available via Japanese Cruisers crates, the heavy cruisers span Tier IV to VII. These formidable vessels come with a dedicated Calendar that offers plenty of rewards, including a special Japanese Commander. The new "Sveriges Sällhet" campaign also offers one more enviable ship to add to players' navies. Waiting at the end of the five weeks sits Pan-European Tier VIII Premium battleship Karl XIV Johan as a glorious prize, ready to take to the seas.

