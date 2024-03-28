Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: world war z, World War Z: Aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath Launches Thrill Of The Kill Update

Saber Interactive has a new update out for World War Z: Aftermath as the new Thrill Of The Kill update comes with new additions to Hard Mode.

Article Summary Saber Interactive drops Thrill Of The Kill update for World War Z: Aftermath.

New mutators and weapon perks add a fresh twist to Horde Mode gameplay.

Quality of life improvements include support for wider monitors and new languages.

General fixes address in-game bugs such as character animations and environment issues.

Saber Interactive released a free update for World War Z: Aftermath today, as they casually dropped the new Thrill Of The Kill update. The update basically adds a new mode to the game, several quality-of-life improvements, and some general fixes to the game. Nothing too major, but enough to where you're getting some additional fun in a mode that is completely insane. On top of that, if zombies are your thing, the team has created a new WWZ Lo-fi Beats to Relax/Study To video! You can check it out above, but basically it gives you the sounds of a zombie apocalypse for you to do whatever you feel like as it plays in the background.

World War Z: Aftermath – Thrill Of The Kill

New Content

Added new mutators for Horde Mode: Anthrax: Special zombies leave a poisonous cloud upon death which can infect players. Toss a Coin: Receive 10 supplies after killing a special zombie with a melee attack. No Deliveries: All defenses and supplies in the store will be restricted. Banshee: Screamer shouts deal 10% health damage at any distance. Gladiators: The player who kills the most zombies during the wave earns additional resources. Sinusitis: The Infector's spitting distance is doubled, so watch out!

Added new weapon perks: Guardian for S890, Soul Collector for HW416, Electro Shot for 1877 SBL, Over the Heads for PAC-15, Powder and Steel for S890 Shorty, Gravedigger for Taiga-12, Camper for HAMR-17, Sound Body for LAR, Plague Doctor for TMP5.

Added 4 new prestige perks for all classes.

Quality-Of-Life

Added support for 21:9 and 16:10 monitors for PC.

Added Japanese and Korean language support for Xbox One and Xbox Series.

General

Fixed a bug with female characters holding 1877 SBL incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to have conflicting mutators in Challenge and Horde mode.

Fixed performance with bomber explosions in Episode 8: Phoenix – The Low Road.

Fixed a bug where shotguns could destroy supply bags in PvE.

Fixed a bug with the player getting stuck when climbing up inclined surfaces.

Fixed a bug with invisible collisions when firing some weapons.

