World War Z: Aftermath Launches Thrill Of The Kill Update

Saber Interactive has a new update out for World War Z: Aftermath as the new Thrill Of The Kill update comes with new additions to Hard Mode.

Saber Interactive released a free update for World War Z: Aftermath today, as they casually dropped the new Thrill Of The Kill update. The update basically adds a new mode to the game, several quality-of-life improvements, and some general fixes to the game. Nothing too major, but enough to where you're getting some additional fun in a mode that is completely insane. On top of that, if zombies are your thing, the team has created a new WWZ Lo-fi Beats to Relax/Study To video! You can check it out above, but basically it gives you the sounds of a zombie apocalypse for you to do whatever you feel like as it plays in the background.

Credit: Saber Interactive
Credit: Saber Interactive

World War Z: Aftermath – Thrill Of The Kill

New Content

  • Added new mutators for Horde Mode:
    • Anthrax: Special zombies leave a poisonous cloud upon death which can infect players.
    • Toss a Coin: Receive 10 supplies after killing a special zombie with a melee attack.
    • No Deliveries: All defenses and supplies in the store will be restricted.
    • Banshee: Screamer shouts deal 10% health damage at any distance.
    • Gladiators: The player who kills the most zombies during the wave earns additional resources.
    • Sinusitis: The Infector's spitting distance is doubled, so watch out!
  • Added new weapon perks: Guardian for S890, Soul Collector for HW416, Electro Shot for 1877 SBL, Over the Heads for PAC-15, Powder and Steel for S890 Shorty, Gravedigger for Taiga-12, Camper for HAMR-17, Sound Body for LAR, Plague Doctor for TMP5.
  • Added 4 new prestige perks for all classes.

Quality-Of-Life

  • Added support for 21:9 and 16:10 monitors for PC.
  • Added Japanese and Korean language support for Xbox One and Xbox Series.

General

  • Fixed a bug with female characters holding 1877 SBL incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to have conflicting mutators in Challenge and Horde mode.
  • Fixed performance with bomber explosions in Episode 8: Phoenix – The Low Road.
  • Fixed a bug where shotguns could destroy supply bags in PvE.
  • Fixed a bug with the player getting stuck when climbing up inclined surfaces.
  • Fixed a bug with invisible collisions when firing some weapons.

