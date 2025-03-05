Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: The First Descendant
The First Descendant Reveals New Details For Season 2: Episode 2
The latest livestream for The First Descendant revealed what's coming to Season 2: Episode 2, as the content drops next week
Article Summary
- The First Descendant Season 2: Episode 2 features new Descendant Serena and fresh game content.
- Explore the Sigma Sector with challenging new fields and dungeons like Broken Border and Isolated Desert.
- Enhance your gameplay with the Arche Tuning system and customizable skins for your characters.
- Embark on the next main story chapter, Beyond The Void, unveiling Vulgus General Karel's secret scheme.
Nexon revealed a ton of new details about the next update for The First Descendant, as we got the full reveal of what's happening for Season 2: Episode 2. Set to be released later this month, the team held a special livestream (which we have for you to watch above), where they showed off the new Descendant named Serena, a new weapon, a new field, and several other additions coming to the game. We have more info here as the content arrives on March 13.
The First Descendant – Season 2: Episode 2
New Field: Sigma Sector
Two brand-new fields revealed: Broken Border and Isolated Desert
These new fields consist of multiple dungeon-style matchmaking areas
These fields provide a higher difficulty and larger scale than existing dungeons, providing a greater challenge for players
New Descendant: Serena
A new Descendant with a unique appearance and traits distinct from existing Descendants
A firearm-based DPS specializing in fire-element skills, capable of flight for aerial attacks
New Ultimate Weapon
Ancient Knight, Truly Deadly Arson, Malevolent, A-TAMS
New Fellow: Labrador Retriever
Multiple New Labrador Retriever Skins
New Void Intercept Battle Abyss – Tormentor
Tormentor battle reveal
New Growth System: Arche Tuning
A system that enhances the Descendant's Arche to further improve their performance.
New Customization Options
Photo Mode + Dye System Improvement Progress + Customization Presets
Various Other Updates
Ultimate Transfer, External Components Core, Party Finder System etc.
New Skins
New Event
Balance Patch Progress Update
Direction and progress of character balance updates, including Ines.
New Main Story: Beyond The Void
The official continuation of the main story, following the destruction of the Ironheart in the Fortress region.
Vulgus General Karel's century-long scheme is finally revealed, along with a secret weapon designed to shift the tide of war.
Descendants encounter 'Serena,' an early-generation Descendant sealed within the Sigma Sector, and join forces to confront this secret weapon.
This chapter will further deepen the relationships between Descendants and enrich the lore, enhanced by powerful cinematic storytelling.
