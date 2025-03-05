Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged:

The First Descendant Reveals New Details For Season 2: Episode 2

The latest livestream for The First Descendant revealed what's coming to Season 2: Episode 2, as the content drops next week

Article Summary

  • The First Descendant Season 2: Episode 2 features new Descendant Serena and fresh game content.
  • Explore the Sigma Sector with challenging new fields and dungeons like Broken Border and Isolated Desert.
  • Enhance your gameplay with the Arche Tuning system and customizable skins for your characters.
  • Embark on the next main story chapter, Beyond The Void, unveiling Vulgus General Karel's secret scheme.

Nexon revealed a ton of new details about the next update for The First Descendant, as we got the full reveal of what's happening for Season 2: Episode 2. Set to be released later this month, the team held a special livestream (which we have for you to watch above), where they showed off the new Descendant named Serena, a new weapon, a new field, and several other additions coming to the game. We have more info here as the content arrives on March 13.

The First Descendant Season 2 Episode 2
Credit: Nexon

The First Descendant – Season 2: Episode 2

  • New Field: Sigma Sector

    • Two brand-new fields revealed: Broken Border and Isolated Desert

    • These new fields consist of multiple dungeon-style matchmaking areas

    • These fields provide a higher difficulty and larger scale than existing dungeons, providing a greater challenge for players

  • New Descendant: Serena

    • A new Descendant with a unique appearance and traits distinct from existing Descendants

    • A firearm-based DPS specializing in fire-element skills, capable of flight for aerial attacks

  • New Ultimate Weapon

    • Ancient Knight, Truly Deadly Arson, Malevolent, A-TAMS

  • New Fellow: Labrador Retriever 

    • Multiple New Labrador Retriever Skins

  • New Void Intercept Battle Abyss – Tormentor

    • Tormentor battle reveal

  • New Growth System:  Arche Tuning 

    • A system that enhances the Descendant's Arche to further improve their performance.

  • New Customization Options

    • Photo Mode + Dye System Improvement Progress + Customization Presets

  • Various Other Updates

    • Ultimate Transfer, External Components Core, Party Finder System etc.

  • New Skins 

  • New Event 

  • Balance Patch Progress Update

    • Direction and progress of character balance updates, including Ines.

  • New Main Story: Beyond The Void

    • The official continuation of the main story, following the destruction of the Ironheart in the Fortress region.

    • Vulgus General Karel's century-long scheme is finally revealed, along with a secret weapon designed to shift the tide of war.

    • Descendants encounter 'Serena,' an early-generation Descendant sealed within the Sigma Sector, and join forces to confront this secret weapon.

    • This chapter will further deepen the relationships between Descendants and enrich the lore, enhanced by powerful cinematic storytelling.

