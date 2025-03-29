Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Releases New Tinker & Timber Update For Spring

Palia has released the new Tinker & Timber update, providing a few new additions, as well as something coming on April Fool's Day

Article Summary Discover new decor sets in Palia: Sandbox Decor for creativity and Rugged Builder's for intricate design.

Unleash fashion flair with Palia's Mystery Outfit Gifting and surprise your friends in style.

Don't miss exclusive log-in rewards and Premium Store updates with adorable pets and unique tool skins.

Anticipate a surprise event on April Fool's Day in Palia's latest Tinker & Timber update.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 dropped a new update for Palia, as players can dive into the Tinker & Timber update. The short version is you've got a number of new items at your disposal, including a Sandbox Decor Set, a Rugged Builder's Set, a new Mystery Outfit Gifting, and a surprise happening on April Fool's Day. Youc an read the full details about it below.

Palia – Tinker & Timber

Last month's Kilima Couture update debuted a new customizable communications feature: Stickers; as well as the launch of free Eyeliner. The Tinker & Timber update gives players even more creativity options. The marquee's new features offer players expanded options for interactivity and community engagement directly on their housing plots. Here's everything new players can expect:

Design a Dream Plot with Sandbox Decor – Transform the housing plot into a playful paradise with the Sandbox Decor set! Available at the Housing Tours Store, these delightful items include customizable messaging Signposts, the springy and whimsical Bouncy Shroom, and competitive Timers to track your activities in style. Each piece invites players to build unique interactive experiences, offering a new playable experience each time players visit a new plot.

Rugged Builder's Set – Unlock nearly endless possibilities with the Builder's Decor Set, featuring bridges, mine tracks, carts, and more. Craft intricate paths effortlessly with snapping mechanics that make designing (or re-designing!) the housing plot a breeze.

Mystery Outfit Gifting (Finally) Arrives – Palians can now share the joy of fashion with surprise outfit gifts! This new feature lets players send and receive randomly selected outfits, adding a fun twist to the in-game wardrobe!

Log-in Rewards Return – Players who log-in between Wednesday, April 2 and Monday, April 14 can claim time-exclusive rewards!

April 1st – ???…

Premium Store Updates – The Premium Store welcomes delightful new fashion collections, adorably chonky Pets, versatile Tool Skins, the coziest new Landscape, and more!

