Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Reveals Grand Unifier Raker

Square Enix has revealed another character for Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy as we get a better look at Grand Unifier Raker. Leader of the Universal Church of Truth, the company showed off the evil figurehead and how he has guided many to his ways. We have two trailers for you below as you can see it on its own in the cinematic view, or you can check it out with commentary from Bill Rosemann, the former editor of the Guardians Of The Galaxy comic book from 2008 – 2010. Rosemann gives a quick explanation of the origins of the cybernetically-enhanced zealot and the enigmatic organization, who is bent on bringing the so-called "Promise" to the whole galaxy. Enjoy both trailers below as we wait for the game to be released on October 26th.

This cinematic sees Star-Lord and his crew come face-to-face with the menacing Grand Unifier Raker, flanked by two of his imposing bodyguards, the Inquisitors. Despite being shot at by Rocket, Grand Unifier Raker is (currently) not interested in harming the Guardians, and instead wants to introduce them to the mysterious Matriarch. The dramatic scene closes with the Universal Church of Truth's colossal starship entering the fray, swallowing the Hala's Hope whole and capturing our Guardians. "Collaborating closely with the team at Eidos-Montréal generated the incredible opportunity to delve into the Marvel archives, tap into some of our deepest cuts, and bring to life characters not previously seen outside the pages of classic comic books," says Bill Rosemann. "Grand Unifier Raker, the Universal Church of Truth, and previously revealed characters like Lady Hellbender and Cosmo are just a taste of what fans should expect from this game, where decades of Marvel stories shaped this new universe. It's original, it's outlandish, It's 100% Guardians!"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Grand Unifier Raker Cinematic (https://youtu.be/UEyENh7qxB4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – Grand Unifier Raker Cinematic [Commentary] (https://youtu.be/HVPQElAdu6U)