League of Legends: Wild Rift Reveals Patch 6.1 Information

League of Legends: Wild Rift has a new update on the way, as Patch 6.1 will add several new itemsand improvements in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Patch 6.1 introduces cosmic Dual Nova theme, featuring Challenger's Star and Adventure's Star.

Three new champions: Ryze, Nocturne, and Zilean join Wild Rift's growing roster.

Mages benefit from new items and mechanics, enhancing gameplay and strategy.

Adventure's Star unlocks AAAARAM mode, with unique Starry Augments and rewards.

Riot Games revealed new details about the next update coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift, as Patch 6.1: Ascending Stars will arrive this month. Bringing with it an intergalactic theme and a new Wild Pass, you'll see three classic LoL characters make their way into the game, changes to the Ranked system that will give you more to strive for, some alternate game modes, new skins, and more. We have the dev notes here as the content will arrive on April 16.

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Patch 6.1: Ascending Stars

Dual Nova

Patch 6.1 welcomes a brand-new patch theme, Dual Nova, which immerses players in a cosmic theme that spans across both the menus and the game itself! Upon logging in, players will be transported to a galaxy that is home to the Challenger's Star and the Adventure's Star. Players will begin with access to the Challenger's Star and the Adventure's Star will become accessible a few weeks into the patch. Orbiting the stars are six constellations—the Reward Constellation, the Legendary Constellation, the Guardian Constellation, the Medal Constellation, the Glory Constellation, and the Rune Constellation—which are home to various goals and rewards. Players can learn more about the Dual Nova system in a newly-released developer blog.

New Champions

Three classic champions from League of Legends are making their way to Wild Rift!

Ryze, the Rune Mage, is an ancient archmage with immense arcane power. With strong AOE capabilities and a game-altering ultimate in Realm Warp, he has the potential to lead his team to victory in the right hands.

Nocturne, the Eternal Nightmare, is a primordial force of pure evil that uses his ultimate, Paranoia, to plunge the map into darkness and terrorize his foes.

Zilean, the Chronokeeper, is the master of time itself, possessing the power to slow enemies, speed up allies, and even reverse a teammate's death with his ultimate, Chronoshift.

Champion Reworks

A handful of champions are receiving minor updates to their kits to improve their overall gameplay. Garen, the Might of Demacia, will now be granted growing stats of damage reduction through his Courage ability and his signature Judgment ability will reduce enemies' armor to deal even more damage. Ambessa, the Matriarch of War, will be adjusted to shift her combat prowess from the jungle to the Baron lane through a reduction of her damage to monsters and an increase to her life steal and displacement immunity. Players can also look forward to smaller quality-of-life updates coming to Diana, Fiora, Jax, Sona, and Kalista this patch.

Gameplay

Patch 6.1 features a new Bandle-inspired Rift available in non-Ranked modes that's full of surprises. Among these is the introduction of Enchanted Gifts, which plasters can collect from special portals that appear during the laning phase. Additionally, while last patch saw a focus on support champions, this time, mages are set to benefit from a slew of changes to itemization.

Bandle Fantasy is a brand-new item that passively adds bonus damage to active attacks, with stronger effects based on the number of enemies hit.

Boots of Mana and Ionian Boots of Lucidity get more power to help with mages' early wave-clearing ability and efficiency.

The new Hextech GLP800 offers both damage and utility with its exploding frost bombs that deal damage and slow enemies.

Malignance brings added power to ultimates through its effect that deals damage and reduces the magic resist of targets hit with the holder's ultimate ability.

Players can learn more about the gameplay changes in a new developer blog.

Ranked & Game Modes

The debut of the Challenger's Star also marks the launch of a new Ranked Season. Along with this, the old Ranked store has been updated and new seasonal and weekly reward tracks have been added, making it easier for players to obtain this season's Ranked reward skin for Janna, along with other new rewards. A special reward also awaits those that reach Masters and above in Ranked early on in the season.

Halfway through Patch 6.1, the Adventure's Star will unlock for all players, offering fun new rewards for those that adventure into alternate game modes. Headlining the Adventure's Star journey is AAAARAM, a new version of the beloved ARAM that features added augments, awesomeness, and adventures. The game mode carries an updated galactic design and new Starry Augments, which each player can only choose one of per game, are available. The Adventure's Star is home to modes like Hextech ARAM, Unbound Frenzy, and more, and playing any of these game modes will contribute to the rise of players' Adventure's Star, which in turn comes with an array of goodies, including special titles and a new pet!

Wild Pass

The Wild Passes for the new season feature two stunning new skins, Wondertown Twisted Fate and Battlecast Nasus, with the former marking the debut of an all-new skinline!

Skins

Soul Fighter Garen

Soul Fighter Ryze

Soul Fighter Wukong

Soul Fighter Lucian

Mecha Nautilus

Mecha Nocturne

Mecha Volibear

Mecha Maokai

Porcelain Asol

Porcelain Ziggs

Porcelain Jhin

Porcelain Lissandra

Porcelain Kindread

Nightbringer Lee Sin

Nightbringer Shen

Nightbringer Swain

Dawnbringer Veigo

Dawnbringer Xin Zhao

Blood Moon Zilean

