X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm Has Been Released For Meta Quest

X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm brings all of the action of the original NES title and thrusts it into a VR environment for you to fight in

Article Summary Experience the classic NES action of Contra in VR with X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm on Meta Quest.

Join forces with friends in Co-op mode to battle Red Falcon's forces with new powers.

Play as Bill and Lance with exclusive Supreme skins in this immersive VR adaptation.

X8 Contra offers exclusive voice lines, Splats, and a range of add-ons for an enhanced VR experience.

VR developer and publisher Thirdverse have mixed two properties together for an all-new VR experience, as X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm is out now. The team has partnered with Konami to bring the characters and settings from one of their biggest all-time franchises and slapped it into the world of X8, as players can experience the thrills of the original NES title in an all-new VR experience. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the game is available on Meta Quest now.

X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm

The omnipotent AI Index rules over X8, and aims to expand its dominion outside its digital boundaries. In order to acquire more power, it self-trains absorbing other digital worlds – this time it was Contra: Operation Galuga .

Play as Contra's legendary heroes, Bill and Lance, with exclusive Supreme skins! These iconic side-scrolling heroes are now fully playable in VR, bringing the action to a whole new level!

Team up with friends to assault the Red Falcon military base in this exciting new Co-op survival game mode. Unleash devastating new powers and survive the relentless onslaught of Red Falcon's forces!

Face iconic enemies like the Bird Human Garth , a deadly flying foe, or the Armadillo Bomb, which is far more dangerous up close. The Super Wall , the terrifying final boss that promises to make your mission hell on Earth!

X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm and X8 are the same game and share the same server, but are featured on Meta on two different pages. X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm is a paid app that contains adds-on to the original X8. If you do not wish to purchase its contents, you can still enjoy X8 on the free-to-play page app. X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm contains

Bill Supreme Skin

Lance Supreme Skin

X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm Game Mode

Exclusive Character Voice Lines

Exclusive Splats

X8 Coins

Pre-installed X8 app

