Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Microsoft, Netflix, Scuf, Video Games | Tagged: Squid Games 2

Xbox Reveals New Squid Games 2 Controllers In New Partnership

Xbox, Netflix, and SCUF Gaming have come together for a pair of new Xbox controllers themed around the show Squid Games 2

Article Summary Xbox unveils new Squid Games 2 controllers with Netflix and SCUF Gaming collaboration.

Different designs represent Squid Game participants and guards, available now.

Participate in NYC event or Twitch for a chance to win a Game Over controller.

Grand prize includes exclusive gaming cabinet and premium gaming gear.

This week, Xbox announced a new partnership between Netflix and SCUF Gaming as they showed off new custom Squid Games 2 controllers. As you can see here, the trio came together to make two different controllers, the first one representing those taking part in the games (with the iconic #456 jumpsuit represented), while the second one represents the guards who monitor the games and make sure everyone is playing by the rules they've set forth. We have more details below from Xbox Wire, as both are available for sale right now.

Xbox x Squid Games 2

Choose your side with the Squid Game-inspired Pink Guard Instinct Pro Controller for Xbox by SCUF Gaming, featuring the signature pink of the series' uniforms. Fans will also have the chance to win a one-of-a-kind Game Over controller by SCUF Gaming, inspired by the players' tracksuits from the show and individually numbered from 1 to 456. Test your skills for a chance to win one of the coveted Game Over controllers at the Xbox and Squid Game event! To play, visit Squid Game: The Experience in NYC on December 16, 2024, at 9 am ET. Chosen participants will face off in a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Nuketown tournament, with the option to choose which platform they would like to play – from console, PC, or handheld. The mission is simple: secure the most eliminations in a five-minute, free-for-all match to claim your Game Over controller or lose and leave empty-handed!

Contestants who make it to the final round have a chance to win the ultimate prize: a six-foot-tall Young Hee gaming cabinet inspired by the iconic Red Light, Green Light Squid Game doll. This exclusive prize comes fully loaded with the Pink Guard and Game Over controllers, a Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8, an Xbox Series X console & Xbox Wireless Controller, a ROG Ally X, and code for twelve (12)-months of Game Pass Ultimate! Can't get to NYC? Tune into Xbox's Twitch livestream on December 16, 2024, to get in on the action and potentially win an exclusive Game Over Xbox controller! Fans globally can also enter to win by following Xbox on X and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet for a chance to win a decked-out Young Hee gaming cabinet. Prizes are limited to sweepstakes only.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!