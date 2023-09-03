Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: tower of god, Yiwha Yteon

Yiwha Yteon Joins Tower Of God In Latest Major Update

Netmarble has released another major update for Tower Of God, as the developers have added Yiwha Yteon to the game's mega roster.

Netmarble recently released an all-new update for Tower of God, as players have a new character to play with named Yiwha Yteon. You're basically getting a new mage who can wield fire in a few different ways, putting more of a tempered chaos into the mix. Along with her inclusion comes five new events, all of which we have listed for you below, as the update is available for iOS and Android.

"Tower of God players can add a new teammate SSR [Flame User] Yihwa Yeon (Yellow element, Mage, Wave Controller). A new costume is now available for Yihwa Yeon, [Lively Freshmen] as well. Main Story Act 6. 'Final Test' has been updated with two side acts where players can find the final story of the Season 1 of the original webcomic. Additionally, Adventure Chapter 26th Floor Starlight Cave and 27th Floor Skyscraper Hallway offer multiple Equipment, in-game currency, items and more as players clear stages. Players can challenge and obtain the new boss [Data Urek Mazino] in the Underground Laboratory. S1 Rank is now available in Shinsu Link where players can level up to 320 after breaking it. A newly added Simulation function allows players to set allies or enemies in Arena to simulate their battles at any time."

Yihwa Yeon Trial Event (Aug. 30 – Sept. 13): When playing with new teammate [Flame User] Yihwa Yeon, various rewards can be earned including Suspendium.

When playing with new teammate [Flame User] Yihwa Yeon, various rewards can be earned including Suspendium. Yihwa Yeon Growth Mission (Aug. 30 – Sept. 13): Players who acquire SSR Yihwa Yeon and complete 10 in-game missions can obtain Yihwa Yeon once more along with Normal Summon Tickets.

Players who acquire SSR Yihwa Yeon and complete 10 in-game missions can obtain Yihwa Yeon once more along with Normal Summon Tickets. Tower of God September Check-In Event: During the event period, players who check-in can earn numerous rewards including SSR Soulstones, Summon Tickets, Suspendium and more.

During the event period, players who check-in can earn numerous rewards including SSR Soulstones, Summon Tickets, Suspendium and more. Loot Bonus Time (Aug. 30 – Sept. 6): Among the items acquired through Loot, [Coin, Shinsu, and Link EXP] will have their accumulation increased by 2 times.

Among the items acquired through Loot, [Coin, Shinsu, and Link EXP] will have their accumulation increased by 2 times. Alliance Expedition Event: Challenge the boss by cooperating with Alliance Members in this special event which is divided into two phases: the Search Phase and Boss Phase. During the Search Phase, players will work with Alliance Members to find Alliance Weapons that can be used to activate Alliance Skill. Alliance Points during the Boss Phase are earned according to the amount of damage dealt to the Boss and how much Alliance Points are gained to determine the Alliance Ranking. Once the season ends, rewards will be given such as Alliance Coin, Tri-Essence Facility, Ranker Alliance Border and more.

