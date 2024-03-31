Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Pokémon, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: earbuds, pokeball

Samsung Confirms More Pokémon Ball Earbuds Cases Are On The Way

Samsung Japan has let Pokémon fans know they will be making more Pokéball earbuds and cases, with three new designs on the way.

Article Summary Samsung Japan teases new Pokémon earbuds cases: Hyper, Master, and Super Ball designs.

Exclusively compatible with Galaxy Buds Live, Pro, Buds2, Buds2 Pro, and Buds FE.

Pokémon cases feature a button-activated opening and a C-USB port for charging.

Original Red Pokéball case success leads to a fresh line priced at ¥4879 (approx $32).

Samsung Japan recently revealed they will be releasing more of the popular Pokémon earbuds and cases that have been designed to look like the iconic Pokéball. The news came down from Game Watch a few days ago, and then the listings for all three of them made their way to the company's shop. The three designs you can see here will be the Hyper Ball Eco-Friends Cover, the Master Ball Eco-Friends Cover, and the Super Ball Eco-Friends Cover. The items are not for sale yet, as they're still in the works and will most likely hit Japan before the head West. But it looks like they will be a direct design to the original model, which was the traditional Red Pokéball you see in all the anime series and films. Each one of them will open up by hitting the button on the front of the case to load your earbuds into them, with a C-USB charging port on the back.

The first one was released in 2022 and was an instant hit with fans of the franchise who also owned a pair of Samsung Buds because the case is basically here to protect and charge that specific set of earbuds. According to the early specs on the store pages, each one of these will support charging and protection for the Galaxy Buds Live, Buds Pro, Buds2, Buds2 Pro, and Buds FE. We're not entirely sure if they come with the strap you see attached or if you have to buy them separately as an accessory, but we don't see why they wouldn't be included. Unfortunately, that's kind of where the video game nostalgia ends as they don't make any noises, don't come with an app, and don't tie into any active Pokémon title. The current price in Japan they're going for is ¥4879, which comes out to about $32.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!