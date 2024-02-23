Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Once Human, Starry Studio

Once Human Announces March Beta Test & Mobile Version

NetEase Games confirmed they will be releasing a mobile version of Once Human as they are plannioing a Beta Test next month.

Article Summary NetEase Games unveils a mobile version of Once Human with a March Beta Test.

New trailer from IGN Fan Fest 2024 highlights multiplayer modes and PvP battles.

March 28 start for Beta Test to examine game components and online features.

Upcoming Beta introduces new monsters, Eternaland area, and a fresh PVP season.

NetEase Games and developer Starry Studio revealed they will be releasing a mobile version of Once Human alongside the PC version for Steam as they are preparing to launch a new Beta Test in March. The news came earlier today along with a brand new trailer, which we have for you here from IGN Fan Fest 2024, showcasing many of the game's modes, as well as the capabilities of multiplayer as they are preparing to have mobile and PC players battle against each other in a brand new PvP setting. The Beta Test will kick off on March 28 and run for a limited time as the team tests out several components of the game, as well as the servers and online capabilities, so getting as many players in on it as possible would help them out. We have more info about the Beta below and what you can expect if you join, as you can sign up for it on the game's website.

Once Human – March 2024 Beta Test

Once Human is an SCP-inspired multiplayer open-world survival game where teams of players use firearms and supernatural abilities to survive against the unknowable and powerful Aberrant creatures that threaten the last remnants of mankind. Players must band together to unite survivors, rebuild the territory, and uncover the mysteries of their enemies – or risk destruction. A variety of innovative gameplay elements will show up in the next Beta. They include new monsters showcased in the trailer, featuring a creature with a drill bit head, as well as formidable new bosses. Additionally, players can explore the much-anticipated Eternaland, a new personalized area where they have the freedom to construct diverse buildings, explore territories, and solve puzzles. Furthermore, following the advice of players in the previous Beta, a brand-new PVP season will make its debut in this upcoming test!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!