Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: Once Human, Starry Studio
Once Human Announces March Beta Test & Mobile Version
NetEase Games confirmed they will be releasing a mobile version of Once Human as they are plannioing a Beta Test next month.
Article Summary
- NetEase Games unveils a mobile version of Once Human with a March Beta Test.
- New trailer from IGN Fan Fest 2024 highlights multiplayer modes and PvP battles.
- March 28 start for Beta Test to examine game components and online features.
- Upcoming Beta introduces new monsters, Eternaland area, and a fresh PVP season.
NetEase Games and developer Starry Studio revealed they will be releasing a mobile version of Once Human alongside the PC version for Steam as they are preparing to launch a new Beta Test in March. The news came earlier today along with a brand new trailer, which we have for you here from IGN Fan Fest 2024, showcasing many of the game's modes, as well as the capabilities of multiplayer as they are preparing to have mobile and PC players battle against each other in a brand new PvP setting. The Beta Test will kick off on March 28 and run for a limited time as the team tests out several components of the game, as well as the servers and online capabilities, so getting as many players in on it as possible would help them out. We have more info about the Beta below and what you can expect if you join, as you can sign up for it on the game's website.