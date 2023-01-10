Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Reveals Release Date In New Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Ys IX: Monstrum as the game shows off the character and reveals when it's coming out.

NIS America has released a new character trailer for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, revealing the official release date as well. So first off, let's discuss the big news that the game will be released on May 9th in North America, on May 12th in Europe, and on May 19th in ANZ. They've also made a Limited Edition copy alongside the normal version, which you can pre-order from the NISA Online Store . Meanwhile, the trailer itself gives you a proper introduction to all of the faces you'll come to fight alongside inside this new world. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom.

"Renowned adventurer Adol "the Red" Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before their adventure can begin. While imprisoned, Adol meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis, who turns him into a Monstrum—a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcize monsters. Now, Adol must team up with his fellow Monstrums to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from the shadowy dimension known as Grimwald Nox, unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and discover the truth behind the unrest within Balduq. Join Adol in this iteration of the Ys series coming to PS5!"

Feared Protectors: Play as any of the six notorious Monstrums, each with their own unique Gifts that grant abilities, such as scaling sheer walls or detecting hidden objects, to protect the city from shadowy creatures.

The World Within the Walls: Explore the massive city, accept quests to aid the townsfolk, and enter the Grimwald Nox to vanquish the threats to Balduq.

Strength of the Night: Familiar mechanics such as Flash Move and Flash Guard allow you to outmaneuver your foes, while new additions such as Gifts and Boost Mode further augment your ability to fight.