Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana To Be Republished

The classic RPG Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana is set to be republished for both PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch next year.

Article Summary Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana set for a 2025 re-release on PS and Switch.

Marvelous Inc. announced they are going to republish an RPG classic for modern consoles as Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana will be out next year. Developed by Nihon Falcom, the game has earned tons of praise since it was published nearly 20 years ago. Now PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch owners will be able to experience the game with a bit of a refresh for modern consoles, as the team have confirmed it will come out sometime in Q1 2025. We have more info and the trailer, but those attending Anime Expo 2024 will be able to play a demo of the game at the Marvelous USA and XSEED Games booth in Entertainment Hall – 110, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 4-7.

Ys Memoire: The Oath In Felghana

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana follows thrill-seeking protagonist Adol and his blue-haired companion Dogi as they return to Dogi's homeland of Felghana. The eight years they've been away have not been kind to the lands which are now filled with roaming monsters, a newly active volcano, and a greedy new overlord extorting the suffering residents. While Dogi seeks help from his former master, Adol remains to help the locals, only to find himself embroiled in a world of conspiracies and ancient legacies. With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better. Additional features include multiple versions of the sweeping soundtrack, accessibility options, and brand-new character illustrations, making Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana the definitive edition of the acclaimed masterpiece.

Classic RPG Excitement Remastered: Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like "Turbo" mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world.

Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like "Turbo" mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world. Refined Visual Variety: Ys Memoire features all-new "Refined" character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the "Classic" versions at a whim.

Ys Memoire features all-new "Refined" character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the "Classic" versions at a whim. A Silent Protagonist No Longer: Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero.

Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero. A Sweeping Soundtrack Reborn: Well-regarded for its outstanding soundtrack, this version features three different iterations of the epic score (Original, PC-8801, and X68000) for players to choose from, all remastered in high-quality audio.

