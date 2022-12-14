Zynga's NaturalMotion Announces Virtual Diversity Platform

Zynga revealed today that they have launched Access All Areas, an educational platform with several resources for diversity and inclusion in gaming. This is a virtual studio setting that will provide educational tools and career resources for those aspiring to get into the industry, which has been inspired by the studios of the company's subsidiary NaturalMotion. The effort has been made possible through their social impact fund, which launched in 2020 to help invest in underserved communities around the world. We got more info and images below, as well as a quote from the company about this new addition.

"The Access All Areas platform takes users on a self-discovery tour of a virtual studio where they can enter various virtual rooms to discover what happens behind the scenes, listen to real professionals talk about their roles in gaming, follow the timeline of a game from pre-production to launch, and more. During the educational journey, users will also identify the fundamental skills required for a career in gaming and learn how various STEM and STEAM skills can apply to a range of roles in design, artist, data science, analytics, and software engineering. Highlights of the Access All Areas platform include:

Universal access.

Web-based hosting with mobile support.

360-degree interactive virtual environment.

Interactive hot spots.

Career resources.

Educational tools.

Community groups to connect with peers and offer feedback for continuous improvement."

"We built Access All Areas in conjunction with partners and experts to increase awareness about gaming careers and to broaden access for everyone, especially young creative minds from different backgrounds," said Kerrie Neale, Co-Founder of Access All Areas and Senior Director of Analytics at NationalMotion. "Today's launch is the result of passionate work by our teams to deliver an innovative digital space that educates students on all aspects of gaming, from transforming a game from idea to product to discovering various pathways into a gaming career. We welcome everyone to explore and experience the diverse talent pool that goes into creating amazing games."