Friday The 13th Franchise Stars Being Killed In New Film 13 Fanboy

Friday The 13th, actors are in a special fraternity with each other. Anyone who has ever been to a horror convention or watched Crystal Lake Memories can see the bond that those who starred in the films and were stalked and killed by Jason and his mother share. Now one of them, Deborah Voorhees, who played Tina in Friday The 13th Part 5: A New Beginning, has turned that bond into a film. 13 Fanboy will feature actors from the franchise being killed off by a crazed fan. The cast of Friday alumni includes Dee Wallace, Kane Hodder, Adrienne King, Corey Feldman, Hayley Greenbauer, Lar Park Lincoln, Jennifer Banko, Andrew Leighty, Judie Aronson, Ron Sloan, C.J. Graham, Tracie Savage, Vincente DiSanti, and Carol Locatell. Watch the trailer for the film below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 13 Fanboy Trailer Official (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pmLCoze21U)

Friday The 13th Fans Will Love This

"An obsessed fanboy stalks his favorite actors from the Friday the 13th films and beyond. As a child, Kelsie Voorhees witnesses the murder of her grandmother, Friday the 13th actress Deborah Voorhees, at the hands of a crazed fanboy. As an adult, she discovers her grandmother isn't the only victim, and the killer is still out there searching for his favorite Friday the 13th cast members and iconic scream queens to slaughter, mirroring his idol Jason Voorhees, as he still can't seem to separate the characters in the movies from their real-life personas. The cast includes a myriad of real-life actors and actresses from the Friday the 13th films as well as iconic scream queens playing fictionalized versions of themselves."

I am so in on this. What a cool concept for a slasher film. And that so many were happy to come back for the project is so cool to see. This will release in theaters, at drive-ins, and on VOD on October 22nd.