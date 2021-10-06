13 New High-Quality Images from Eternals Shows Off the Celestials

With two TV spots dropping in the last couple of days, it is very apparent that Marvel is kicking up the marketing for Eternals. There are rumors that this movie is well over two hours, so even if they release a ton of stuff in the next month, there is a good chance that Marvel is keeping a lot of this movie under wraps. That being said, they are still releasing stuff, and the official press site updated today to include thirteen new high-quality images, including two looks at the Celestials that will be playing a significant part in the next Marvel movie. We're going to be seeing some more before the release early next month.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.