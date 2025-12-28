Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – 2 TV Spot Tease The Early Reactions

Sony Pictures has released two new TV spots for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, spotlighting the positive early reactions, along with three new images.

Article Summary Sony Pictures drops two new TV spots for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, teasing fresh footage and reactions

Early critical responses to the horror sequel are overwhelmingly positive, building buzz for its release

The sequel explores a bold new direction, with the story focusing on fresh threats beyond the infected

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to hit theaters on January 16, 2026, following its predecessor's success

2026 is looking to start off on a high note with the release of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. The first and second films were shot back-to-back, so we've known for a while now that the sequel would be here before we knew it, but it's still a little weird to think that it's been a little over six months since 28 Years Later was released. This film is looking to go in a new direction, and that direction appears to be going over really well with the early critical reactions. Sony gathered some of those early social reactions, and in the last few days, they posted two short TV spots teasing the positive reactions and some new footage from the upcoming sequel.

I haven't feared my life ending for many years. But today…#28YearsLater: The Bone Temple – the next installment is exclusively in movie theatres 1.16. pic.twitter.com/gAbF0g0I1W — 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (@28YearsLaterMov) December 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

You'll take it with you.#28YearsLater: The Bone Temple – the next installment is exclusively in movie theatres 1.16. pic.twitter.com/Uz02bk5Iic — 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (@28YearsLaterMov) December 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

On top of the new TV spots, we also got a couple more images as well. A lot of the images and footage seem to highlight this confrontation between the Jimmys and Dr. Kelson, and there's a lot of fire involved. That's probably not going to end well.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!