Da 5 Bloods Trailer Shows Us Spike Lee's Vision Of The 1970's

Da 5 Bloods trailer debuted this morning, showing off Spike Lee's version of the 1970s. The film, coming exclusively to Netflix on June 12th, stars Delroy Lindo, Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors, Paul Walter Hauser, Jean Reno, Mélanie Thierry, Jasper Pääkkönen, Thorne Veronica Ngo, Giancarlo Esposito, and Johnny Tri Nguyen. This is the big film debut for the summer on Netflix, and if the trailer is any indication, they are going to continue the hot streak they are on after Extraction and Spenser Confidential. You can see the trailer, poster, and synopsis for Da 5 Bloods below.

Da 5 Bloods Synopsis

"From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War."

Spike Lee has been on fire as of late. The director's last film, BlacKkKlansman, was a substantial critical and commercial success. It made a star out of John David Washington, and it was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor (Adam Driver). Lee won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. He was also just selected as the first black president of the Cannes Film Festival jury, although we do not know when the festival may take place and in what form this year.

One thing is for sure; Da 5 Bloods has a lot of buzz. One thing everyone respects about Lee is his ability to make any kind of film, even if it is not something necessarily in his wheelhouse. This is one of those cases and sounds like an interesting turn for him. Look for the film to be one of the most-watched movies on Netflix when it drops on June 12th, and don't be surprised if it gets awards attention.