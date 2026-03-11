Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: the drama

The Drama: Official First Look Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

A24 has released a new official first look behind-the-scenes featurette for The Drama, which will be released on April 3, 2026.

We have a new version of a romantic comedy on the way next month with The Drama. Reminder that if you're online, reportedly the "twist" about this movie is out there on Reddit somewhere, so if you don't want to know what happens, make sure that you avoid all of the usual places, or someone might spoil it for you. There is a decent-to-good chance people are going to be annoying about whatever this twist is and get really smug in the comment sections about it, but from the marketing, it's pretty clear that whatever it is, it's supposed to be a surprise. A24 released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the film with stars Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, showing that they have an insane amount of chemistry with each other, which is going to make this film a lot of fun to watch and really annoying when people forget that there is a difference between fiction and reality and that both of these people are married.

The Drama: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

EVERY WEDDING HAS SOME: A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

The Drama, written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, with Lars Knudsen, p.g.a. Ari Aster, and Tyler Campellone, p.g.a. serving as producers, and Kristoffer Borgli, Chris Stinson, and Amy Greene serving as executive producers. It stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates, and will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

