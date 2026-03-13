Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake: Peacock's Friday the 13th Prequel Pics Get to The Point

In honor of today being Friday the 13th, Peacock released images from Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's Linda Cardellini-starring Crystal Lake.

With today being Friday the 13th, it would seem only fitting that A24, Peacock, and Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane's (It: Welcome to Derry) Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake. Thankfully, we weren't the only ones who thought that, because the streaming service and the producers were kind enough to drop three wonderfully vague preview images from the upcoming "Friday the 13th" horror film franchise prequel series. For us, it's a three-image overview that cuts to the heart of the series: we've got teens, we've got a summer camp, and we've got a killer with a very bloody knife.

Crystal Lake Has "Rivers of Blood"; Cardellini "Brilliant": Showrunner

Speaking with EW in December 2025, Kane shared some interesting insights and teases about the upcoming "Friday the 13th" prequel series. "In many ways, it's a psychological thriller. It's a paranoid '70s thriller," Kane offered about the tone and vibe of the series. "It has all of the DNA of a slasher without quite being a slasher. There are rivers of blood in the show. There are very, I think, ingenious kill sequences and deaths and murders, but it's all done in service of character and theme and place and time."

He continued, "I tried to think about Crystal Lake and a Friday the 13th prequel as, 'What era did the first movie come out of?' It came out of the paranoid '70s thriller era. It came out of the mistrust-of-institutions era. It came out of the women's lib era, the National Organization for Women era, this consciousness-raising awakening era in America. I wanted to go and play with all of those themes." As for Cardellini's portrayal of the infamous Pamela Vorhees, Kane makes it clear: folks are going to be impressed. "She's gonna shock and surprise a lot of people. I think she's gonna get a lot of attention for this role," Kane shared. "She's inconceivably brilliant in it. I can't really say any more."

Cardellini is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry.

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!