The Devil Wears Prada 2: Tickets Go On Sale, New TV Spot And Poster

Tickets for The Devil Wears Prada 2 are officially on sale. 20th Century released a new TV spot and a new poster.

20th Century has dropped a brand new TV spot and official poster alongside the launch of ticket sales.

The sequel quickly moved from announcement to wrapped production, surprising longtime fans of the franchise.

With buzz building, box office expectations are high as the film gears up for its May 1, 2026 theatrical release.

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada was one of those "maybe someday" projects that seemed like it wouldn't ever actually happen. When it was formally announced, it felt like it went from 'confirmed' to 'wrapped production' in about 5 business days, so they were efficient if nothing else. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of those sequels where your guess is as good as ours as to whether or not anyone is actually interested. Now that tickets are officially on sale, we'll see if demand online will sequel ticket sales. Freakier Friday managed to mostly pull this move off with a box office of $153 million against a budget of $45 million, so we'll see what happens with this one. With ticket sales starting, we also got a new TV spot with a joke that aims for the lowest of the lowest fruit aka someone in NYC making a joke about New Jersey, and a new poster.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1, 2026.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1, 2026.

