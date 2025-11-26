Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – New Poster Released

Sony Pictures has released a new poster for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

The sequel arrives just months after the original 28 Years Later, capitalizing on a strong year for horror films.

January is traditionally a prime time for horror releases, and the new date may boost the film's box office prospects.

New images and promotional material are hinting at a major marketing push for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple soon.

2025 was a really good year for horror, and one of the films that didn't get nearly enough love was 28 Years Later. The reviews were a bit polarizing, but there were absolutely more people who were into it compared to people who weren't. However, the film was released in June during an extremely busy blockbuster season. Trying to find a foothold in the box office is hard for every movie, let alone more niche genres that don't have family appeal. So, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple getting a January release might be the best thing for this film because horror and January go together extremely well. Also, getting a sequel mere months after the first film? Who could imagine? Sony hasn't shown a ton from the film just yet, but the new poster they released today, which IMP Awards got their hands on , along with the two images they dropped on the media site over the last couple of days, indicates that we could be seeing more of this film sooner rather than later.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

