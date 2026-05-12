Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: finding emily

Finding Emily: Official Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

Focus Features has released the official trailer, poster, and four images from Finding Emily, a new romantic comedy set for release on August 28th.

Article Summary Focus Features has unveiled the official Finding Emily trailer and confirmed the romantic comedy will open in theaters August 28.

The Finding Emily trailer teases a missed-connection romance that blends campus chaos, comedy, and modern tech-driven matchmaking.

Finding Emily could offer a promising boost for theatrical romantic comedies, a genre still working to regain momentum.

Backed by Focus Features, Finding Emily looks like a crowd-pleasing rom-com with hints it may have more on its mind.

Time for another movie about a man being a total dummy while trying to get laid. Okay, not exactly that, but the concept of Finding Emily is the same "missed connection" story we have seen so many times before, only this time we're leaning into the idea of tech a lot more. We also have another girl who is going to guide the total dummy who is using him for her own reasons. It's a classic, but we don't have enough of them these days, and the romantic comedy is a genre that used to be the bread and butter of the movie industry but has had a harder time finding its footing in the streaming era. So both the cute ones like this and the vulgar, R-rated ones are part of that ecosystem.

What makes this one even more promising is that Focus Features picked it up. They usually go for movies that walk that line between being conventional and leaning more toward the independent sphere. Is there a chance that Finding Emily is more than it seems? Maybe, but is it just as likely that it's exactly what it says on the tin? And in this case, said "tin" is the official trailer, poster, and images that were released today. Also, yes, and some romance in August could be exactly what we need.

Finding Emily: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Looking for love and finding chaos. Angourie Rice and Spike Fearn star in FINDING EMILY, from the producers of Bridget Jones's Diary and Love Actually. Only in theaters August 28.

When a lovesick musician is given the wrong number for his dream girl, he teams up with a driven psychology student to find her. Together, they spark a hilarious campus-wide frenzy that tests their own hearts and ambitions along the way.

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