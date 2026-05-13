Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: A New Ship And Removing The Helmet Clips

Lucasfilm has released two new clips from The Mandalorian and Grogu, featuring a new version of a familiar looking ship and Din having his helmet removed.

Article Summary Lucasfilm has released two new The Mandalorian and Grogu clips as the Star Wars film nears its May 22, 2026 debut.

One The Mandalorian and Grogu scene features Din receiving a fresh assignment and a new version of a familiar ship.

The second The Mandalorian and Grogu clip shows Din Djarin's helmet being removed, a moment fans have debated.

Pedro Pascal previously addressed the helmet removal beat, saying the story choice in The Mandalorian and Grogu made sense.

We're in the final days leading up to the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and you know that means lots of marketing is coming out. Apparently, Lucasfilm is also labeling its previews and clips the same way, so be prepared for what you might click if you're trying to avoid entire clips. They dropped two scenes in the last day or so. The first one, where Din is given a new assignment and a new version of a familiar looking ship, was featured at the tail end of the previews that fans got to see on Star Wars Day. The other is a new one that shows Din's helmet being removed. This scene was something fans had a lot to say about, and it was even mentioned specifically in interviews as a story point that "made sense" according to star Pedro Pascal.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

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