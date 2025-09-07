Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later: the bone temple, nia dacosta

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – 2 New Image And 1 BTS Image

The trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple dropped a few days ago, and now we have 2 HQ images and a new behind-the-scenes image.

Article Summary The new trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple offers major story teases and fresh footage.

Key character Kelson is set to play a bigger role, with more focus than in the previous installment.

Sony filmed the first two movies back to back, with Nia DaCosta now directing the sequel.

Official images hint at crucial scenes and spotlight returning favorites like Josh O'Connell's Jimmy.

The other day, the official trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple officially dropped. There was a ton of new footage and a brief summary, which gives us some details about the story. It does appear that the scene that bookended the first film with Jimmy is going to be extremely important, as these people are going to play a big role in this film. We also know that Kelson will have a larger role. While his presence was looming large over the first movie, in reality, we didn't actually see that much of him. Sony made the extremely smart decision to shoot the first two films back to back, and this one will have director Nia DaCosta running the show. The official media site was updated with three new images. We have two movie stills, including a good look at the Jimmies and Josh O'Connell channeling all of the sass in the world with those two-finger guns. We also see Kelson on the same train where the infected woman gave birth to a healthy child. Finally, there is a behind-the-scenes image with O'Connell and DaCosta.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It will be released in theaters on January 16, 2026.

