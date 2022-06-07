A Drug That Makes People Attractive is Explored in New Spiderhead Clip

One of the weirder movies coming out on Netflix soon is probably Spiderhead. The whole film deals with using inmates for drug experiments, and then the clip they released with Geeked Week really messes with the idea of consent. In fact, almost everything that the drugs in this movie do takes away the concept of consent. In this clip, it's consent in the sexual case, which is kind of icky to watch. At least at this time in the clip, the movie doesn't seem to be exploring the fact that this is essentially a consensual roofie, but, you know, this isn't the whole movie. The tone that they decide to walk with this one will be interesting. Director Joseph Kosinski and actor Miles Teller are coming off the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick together, so it will be interesting if any of that goodwill is going to be carried over to Spiderhead.

In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether. Based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders, SPIDERHEAD is a genre-bending and darkly funny psychological thriller directed by Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick) and written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland).

