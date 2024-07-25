Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked

Wicked BTS Featurette: Building A Tangible And Immersive World

Universal has released another behind-the-scenes featurette for Wicked. This time, it's about building a tangible and immersive world.

Article Summary Universal releases new featurette for Wicked, showcasing the film's immersive world-building and set design.

Wicked faces strategic release date changes, now set to open against Gladiator II in November's holiday season.

The featurette highlights the production commitment, including the meticulous creation of nine million tulips.

Director Jon M. Chu leads a star-studded cast, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Michelle Yeoh.

Wicked remains the biggest gamble of the holiday season, no matter how many times people might say the theaters will be painted green this November. If everyone is so confident that this movie will be great, they wouldn't keep shifting the release date by a day or a week here and there. The last shift has kept the film from opening opposite Moana 2, but it is opening opposite Gladiator II, and your guess is as good as mine if that is the better option or not. Wicked is a part one, even if they aren't showing that in the marketing right now, and it will be awkward if this film doesn't do well. They are already marketing the film pretty hard, considering it will not come out until November. We got another behind-the-scenes featurette, which is all about production and set design. They went big with this film and built, well, everything. There's commitment, and then there's growing nine million tulips.

Wicked: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her unusual green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths. Glinda's unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba's determination to remain true to herself and to those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda, played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive cultural celebration and will be released in theaters on November 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

