A Third Film Set In A Quiet Place Universe Is Coming In 2023

A third film set in the universe of A Quiet Place is on the way. This one will be directed and written by John Nichols from an idea by the director of the first two films, John Krasinski. It will release March 31st, 2023. "The pic is very early in development and simply being billed as the next installment, broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies." according to the report from Deadline. I have not seen A Quiet Place Part 2 yet, so I have no idea what happens at the end that could make a third film possible, but I imagine that now that the second film opened so huge at the box office that they are gearing up for more and more installments going forward.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Quiet Place Part II (2021) – Final Trailer – Paramount Pictures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpdDN9d9Jio)

A Quiet Place Universe Is Now A Reality

For those who have not seen it yet, here is the synopsis for the sequel: "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

I don't know how to feel about this. Obviously, I am happy for Krasinski and the team, as they took this germ of an idea and made it into something really special. But I was on the fence about continuing this franchise past the first one, and from what I have heard, they shouldn't have. I will reserve judgment until I have seen A Quiet Place Part 2, however. For those who want more, get excited: you are going to get it.