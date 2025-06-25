Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: denis villeneuve, james bond

Amazon MGM Studios Confirms Denis Villeneuve To Direct New James Bond

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Denis Villeneuve will direct and serve as an executive producer for the next James Bond film.

Amazon MGM Studios gained full creative control over the James Bond franchise earlier this year.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are returning to the franchise with Villeneuve joining the team.

The director announcement ends months of speculation; casting news for James Bond remains highly anticipated.

It seems that Amazon MGM Studios wouldn't let the rumor mill spin for too long. It was officially confirmed in February that Amazon MGM Studios had acquired complete creative control of James Bond, and things were in motion. Since then, the 'who will direct' and 'who will star' articles have been rampant. Thank god we only had to wait four months for a confirmation for a director, since that will cut down on some of the speculation articles, and it's a director who might be at the top of his game right now. Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios. He is also an executive producer, alongside Tanya Lapoint, with producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who were already confirmed earlier this year.

The reception to James Bond leaving Eon Production and the control of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli was mixed at the time. People assumed that Amazon would lean into its worst instincts and immediately greenlight spinoff television shows and whatnot. Right now, it's still unclear whether or not they will end up going down that road, movie studios are going to movie studios after all, but signing on a talent like Villeneuve is a big step in the right direction. Villeneuve is at a point in his career where he could have easily said, 'no,' so he was either drawn to the script, treatment, or elevator pitch that Amazon MGM Studios gave him, or he has an idea he really wants to tell. Either way, one speculation article down, the march for the casting continues on.

