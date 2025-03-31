Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, F1, Life Of Chuck, The Smurfs

CinemaCon 2025: Posters For Smurfs, Chuck, F1, Goat, & More

CinemaCon 2025 has displays for F1, Life of Chuck, Hell Of A Summer, GOAT, Smurfs, a new Nicolas Cage film, and more.

Article Summary

Standout displays include Smurfs with Rihanna, Nicolas Cage’s The Surfer, and F1 with Brad Pitt.

Releases span genres from slasher and drama to romantic comedy and family films like Goat and Xeno.

CinemaCon 2025 officially starts tomorrow, but like always, they already have a bunch of new posters and standees for upcoming releases all over Caesars Palace. We brought you many first looks already today, but there were a few more to show you. There was a cool standee of Smurfette from the upcoming Smurfs movie. In case you haven't heard, Rihanna is voicing Smurfette. A new Nicolas Cage film titled The Surfer is on the way, and a standee for it is on display. A new poster for F1 featuring Brad Pitt is also on display. Romantic comedy Jane Austen Wrecked My Life has an eye-catching display, while another dramedy, Sacramento, with Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart, has a poster. Drama On Swift Horses with Jacob Elordi has a new poster, while Mike Flanagan's Life of Chuck is also represented. Slasher Hell Of A Summer has a new standee, and two family films, Goat and Xeno, also have displays. You can see them all down below.

CinemaCon 2025 Should Be Full Of News

From exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, in 2025, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the fall and holiday season (and beyond) at the box office. The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show, which is run in association with our partners at ICTA and NAC. As well, CinemaCon will continue to incorporate a special day of programming geared for the international marketplace, that being Monday, 31 March, 2025.

Stay tuned here all week long for all of the big news and more about CinemaCon 2025.

