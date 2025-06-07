Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc, film, Milly Alcock, supergirl, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Warner Bros

Milly Alcock Discusses Her Intense Supergirl Screen Test

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow star Milly Alcock reflects on her "scary" screen test for the titular character in the upcoming DC film.

Article Summary Milly Alcock opens up about her intense and nerve-wracking Supergirl screen test experience for DC Studios.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow draws inspiration from Tom King's acclaimed comic run and hits theaters in 2026.

The film explores a more jaded, tough version of Supergirl, shaped by her traumatic Kryptonian upbringing.

Alcock shares how facing her fears during the audition process shaped her journey to landing the iconic role.

The DC Universe (DCU) is entering a bold new era under the stewardship of co-CEO James Gunn, with the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set to redefine the iconic heroine for a modern audience. Slated for release on June 26, 2026, this film marks the second cinematic installment in the DCU's "Gods and Monsters" slate, following Superman (July 11, 2025). Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the movie draws inspiration from Tom King's gritty comic run, presenting a Kara Zor-El who is tougher and more jaded than her cousin, Superman. Raised on a fragment of Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable loss, this Supergirl embarks on a galactic quest for revenge alongside her companion Ruthye (Eve Ridley) and Krypto the Super-Dog.

Milly Alcock, known for House of the Dragon, steps into the role of Kara Zor-El, with a cast also including Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem, Jason Momoa as Lobo, and David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze. And before we witness her highly anticipated sci-fi solo flick, Alcock's Supergirl will reportedly make her debut in Superman, along with Krypto.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Star on Working Through Fears

Now, in an interview with Elle, Alcock candidly shared the nerve-wracking experience of her screen test: "I was kind of in disbelief. I was initially like, 'What have I done?' I then invited all my friends over to the house, and we drank champagne. During a screen test, you're in a room with all the other women [vying for the same part] and you're all dressed as the character. [The studio] will get you lined up in the makeup truck and put the same makeup on you all, and then test you on a stage. For Supergirl, it was myself and another girl. It was really scary; I thought I was going to vomit! But it's just fear! That's what happens! This job has been a journey of overcoming my own fear."

Between Alcock's buzzworthy roles in House of the Dragon, Sirens (the new Netflix series), and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, she's clearly doing something right.

