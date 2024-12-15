Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: aaron taylor johnson, avengers: age of ultron, evan peters, Marvel Studios, quicksilver

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Shares His Thoughts on Both Quicksilvers

Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson reflects on getting to play Quicksilver and the existence of Evan Peters's version.

Taylor-Johnson played Quicksilver in the MCU as a devoted brother and Sokovian with a dark backstory.

Evan Peters portrayed Quicksilver with a lighthearted vibe in the X-Men films, linked to Magneto.

Taylor-Johnson admires Peters' portrayal, highlighting the versatility and depth of Quicksilver's character.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the character of Quicksilver has offered longtime fans a nice dose of duality — having been portrayed by two different actors in two very different ways.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson first introduced audiences to the MCU's version of Quicksilver, also known as Pietro Maximoff, in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. This Quicksilver was portrayed as a Sokovian citizen who, along with his sister Wanda (Scarlet Witch), volunteered for experiments that gave them their powers. Taylor-Johnson's Quicksilver was characterized by his strong family bonds and a drive to protect his sister and avenge the destruction of their homeland.

In contrast, Evan Peters brought a different flavor to Quicksilver in the X-Men film series, starting with X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014. Peters' version was portrayed with a more light-hearted and humorous approach, which was also tied into a more complex backstory of being the son of Magneto. Now, much to our dismay, we don't have a single Quicksilver remaining.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson on the Existence of Two Versions of Quicksilver

When reflecting on the experience (and the fact that his former Kick-Ass co-star also portrayed the character), the actor tells IMDB, "I remember passing [Evan Peters] in Comic-Con where they had the X-Men lineup of guys. And we both had a moment like, sort of a pinch yourself moment of, 'Oh my god, aren't we so lucky that we got to be here and still be here doing what we love doing? But funny that we're in two different sort of universes doing it.' And to be honest, I have a huge admiration for what he was able to do with his character, with some things that I think were fantastic and worked really well for that character." He then notes, "And I think when you're a comic book character that has the sort of attachment to Magneto and all that, House of M, there's a different — you know, you can have these different connections. That's kind of cool."

Taylor-Johnson's grounded and emotionally driven performance provided a heartfelt addition to the MCU, while Peters' playful and dynamic interpretation brought fresh energy to the X-Men films. There's clearly plenty of room for everyone!

