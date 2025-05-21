Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: caught stealing

Caught Stealing: Cat Sitting Goes Very Wrong In The Official Trailer

Cat sitting goes very wrong for Austin Butler in the first official trailer and images from Caught Stealing, the new film from director Darren Aronofsky.

Article Summary The first official trailer for Darren Aronofsky's Caught Stealing starring Austin Butler has dropped.

The film puts Butler's character in hot water after a favor for his neighbor leads to chaos and gangsters.

Aronofsky's unpredictable directorial style promises a wild ride with a stacked ensemble cast.

Caught Stealing is set for a theatrical release on August 29, 2025, setting up intriguing late summer buzz.

Darren Aronofsky is one of those directors whose filmography is all over the place, even if you like the projects he works on, more or less. There are times when he's absolutely brilliant, and then there are the other times. When he stumbles, he tends to stumble in rather spectacular ways, so he's never boring at the end of the day. We got a look at Caught Stealing back in April during CinemaCon, and this might be one of the most approachable Aronofsky films we have seen in a while. This looks buckwild, but in a way that most audiences could be into it, and it has broad appeal. The cast is also stacked with several people who look like they could be the standout performers in a large pool of excellent performances. It also looks like a lot is going on, so this could be a mess, but considering that the first trailer only dropped today, it might be too early to tell. We also got eight images and a behind-the-scenes image. The late August release date is interesting considering the pedigree attached to Aronofsky's name, but what is or isn't in the "awards window" seems to change every year.

Caught Stealing: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hank Thompson (Austin Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can't play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He's got a great girl (Zoë Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive, and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant.

When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he's got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out…

Caught Stealing is directed by Academy Award® nominee Darren Aronofsky, screenplay by Charlie Huston, based on his book of the same name. The film stars Austin Butler, Regina King, Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D'Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Carol Kane. It will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

