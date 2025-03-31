Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: 28 years later, cillian murphy, CinemaCon 2025

28 Years Later: Cillian Murphy Is Indeed Back, But We Have To Wait

Cillian Murphy will be in the new trilogy of 28 Years Later films, but we may have to wait a bit for him to appear according to Danny Boyle.

Article Summary Cillian Murphy returns in the new 28 Years Later trilogy confirmed by Danny Boyle.

Director Danny Boyle teases that Murphy’s cameo will come later.

Boyle and writer Alex Garland reunite to create a terrifying chapter set in a quarantined world.

28 Years Later storms theaters on June 20, promising fresh horror and relentless survival thrills.

28 Years Later is the highly anticipated new sequel set in the film universe created by Danny Boyle with 28 Days Later. This third film, which follows the first sequel, 28 Weeks Later, is again directed by Boyle from a script by Alex Garland. It stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. The original star of the first film, Cillian Murphy, is producing. At CinemaCon 2025, Boyle was on stage during the Sony presentation and let it be known that Murphy would indeed be back. "Like all good things in life, you may have to wait a little while for him to make his appearance." Nia DaCosta also appeared on stage to tease her sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. They have a third film planned but still need to secure financing.

28 Years Later Aims To Be The Top Horror Film Of 2025

Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.

28 Years Later will hit theaters on June 20. Be sure to keep your eyes locked to BC all week long, as we will have full coverage of every panel, presentation, trailer, reaction to footage, and more straight from Las Vegas and CinemaCon 2025. This planned trilogy will continue to be the talk of the horror world well beyond the halls of the convention, that I guarantee.

