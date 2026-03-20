Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, Adrian Grenier, the devil wears prada, the devil wears prada 2

Adrian Grenier Says He Won't Be Appearing in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Adrian Grenier reveals he wasn't asked to return for The Devil Wears Prada 2 and says his character's reputation might be the reason.

Article Summary Adrian Grenier confirms he won't return as Nate for The Devil Wears Prada 2, revealing he wasn't asked back.

Grenier believes Nate's negative reputation among fans is a likely reason for his absence in the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Nate’s character has sparked heated debate online due to his actions in the original 2006 film.

For a sequel that practically spent years building hype as a rumor, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has come together pretty quickly, and at this point, it's practically right around the corner. Because in just under two months, the follow-up to the pop culture favorite returns to Runway nearly two decades after the original, reuniting Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, with David Frankel directing again and Aline Brosh McKenna back on script. However, one familiar face will not be part of that reunion.

Adrian Grenier, who played Andy Sachs's boyfriend, Nate, in the first film, told Page Six he was not approached to return, and he suspects the internet's long-running dislike of his character may be part of the reason. "We're all fans of the movie, whether or not we're in it. Obviously, it was a disappointment that I didn't get the call to be in the sequel, but I also understand there's some backlash with Nate, the character, so that might have something to do with it."

Grenier's Nate has become oddly divisive over time because of how he responds to Andy's career shift. In the original, he is positioned as the grounded boyfriend, a chef who wants a normal relationship, but many fans read his pushback as unsupportive, especially when Andy is working impossible hours and chasing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The debate has only grown louder as the movie's audience expanded online, with most fans labeling Nate as a villain whenever the film goes viral again.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Plot Summary, Cast, and Release Date

As for the sequel itself, the storyline is set to follow Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career during the decline of traditional magazine publishing, while facing off against Emily Charlton, now a high-powered executive at a luxury group controlling the advertising dollars Miranda needs. Andy is also back in the mix, and the cast expands with Kenneth Branagh as a new Mr. Priestly, alongside newcomers that include Lucy Liu, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, and Conrad Ricamora.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theaters May 1, 2026, which means fans will not be waiting much longer to see how Runway evolves, even without Nate in the picture.

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