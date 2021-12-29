The Brave Little Toaster Production Cel & Drawing Live At Auction

Based on the 1980 novella by Thomas M. Disch, the Jerry Rees-directed animated film The Brave Little Toaster charmed the world when released in 1987. The film followed a group of abandoned household appliances, including the eponymous Toaster, who set out on a quest to find their owner. One of the most memorable characters was the sweet and innocent Blanky, who features in a new lot now up for bid at Heritage Auctions, including a production cel and animation drawing. Let's check it out.

And a close look at the drawing:

The Brave Little Toaster Production Cel and Animation Drawing Group of 2 (Hyperion Pictures, 1987).

"We're gonna go out and find the Master!" declares Toaster in this scene, quickly followed by a hesitant Blanky questioning, "To the city?" In this fantastic, hand-painted production cel, Blanky asks this question in awe, having never been outside of the house before. The prospect of going to the city to find his "Master," Rob McGroarty, may just be a suggestion at this point, but this is exactly what the intrepid group of appliances does. Blanky's surprised expression as seen in this 12 field cel can be found at about the 17:22 mark in The Brave Little Toaster. This cel also has a small amount of hand-inking around the shadows, something that is uncommon and unique for a movie this comparatively recent. The size of this image is impressive, measuring a substantial 6" x 5". Included with the cel is an original animation drawing created with graphite and blue pencil on 12 field animation paper.The cel and drawing are both marked B1 in their bottom right corners.

Heritage Auctions notes that the cel is in "Very Good" condition with slight edge wear and handling and minor debris. The drawing is in a similar situation, marked as being in Good to Very Good condition, also with slight edge wear and handling, minor discoloration, and a small fold on the upper right corner.

Those hoping to stake their claim for this The Brave Little Toaster lot can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid now. Best of luck.