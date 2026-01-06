Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Send Help

Send Help: Tickets Go On Sale, New TV Spot, Poster, And Images

Tickets for Sam Raimi's Send Help have officially gone on sale. A new TV spot, poster, and 7 new images have been released.

Article Summary Tickets for Sam Raimi's Send Help are now available, as anticipation for the thriller ramps up.

A new TV spot teases shifting allegiances and psychological twists between the main characters.

Alongside ticket sales, 20th Century Studios premiered a new poster and seven brand new images.

Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien, hits theaters nationwide on January 30, 2026.

As tickets for Send Help officially go on sale, the new TV spot that was attached shows that this is going to be one of those movies where it might be hard to actually root for one person over the other, depending on the framing job. At the beginning, it's pretty clear that our heroine is Linda, going against her asshole boss, Bradley. However, once they get stranded on the desert island and Linda starts to go a little coo-coo bananas, are we supposed to start rooting for Bradley? Because there is very little that Rachel McAdams could do that isn't worthy of forgiveness by the sheer virtue of being Rachel McAdams. On top of the ticket sales and the new TV spot, we also got a new poster and new images as well.

Send Help: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rachel McAdams. Dylan O'Brien. Send Help.

Directed by Sam Raimi, only in theaters January 30, 2026.

20th Century Studios' Send Help, the upcoming darkly comedic psychological thriller from genre-bending visionary director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead).

The all-original film stars Oscar® and Tony Award® nominated actress Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., Mean Girls), Dylan O'Brien (Twinless, Saturday Night), Edyll Ismail (La Brea), Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Xavier Samuel (Elvis), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Thaneth Warakulnukroh (Thai Cave Rescue), and Emma Raimi (Happy Pills), and releases in theaters nationwide on January 30, 2026.

Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien), two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.

Send Help is produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi (65), executive produced by JJ Hook (The Amateur), and written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift (Friday the 13th, Baywatch), with original music by Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman).

