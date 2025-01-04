Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: film, Focus Features, nosferatu, robert eggers

Nosferatu Filmmaker Explains One Specific Change to its Vampire Lore

Nosferatu writer and director Robert Eggers explains one of the key changes he made to Orlok's unique vampire lore.

The recent release of Nosferatu has captivated both critics and audiences, earning accolades as one of the year's standout films. The gothic horror film, directed by Robert Eggers, has even put vampires back on the map (well, in a mainstream capacity). During a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Eggers delved into some of the intriguing details behind the film's depiction of vampire lore.

Robert Eggers on the Way Nosferatu Feeds

One of the notable changes in Eggers' adaptation is the way Count Orlok, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, consumes his victims' blood. Eggers explained, "You'll notice that [in this film] Orlok drinks blood from the heart, not the neck. Now, obviously, you can't pierce a breastbone, so it doesn't really make sense. It makes much more sense to drink someone's blood from their neck." He continues, "But in folklore, when people are experiencing vampiric attacks, it's similar to old hag syndrome [a colloquial term for sleep paralysis] where you have pressure on your chest, so people interpreted it as vampires drinking blood from their chest. But there are also folk vampires who didn't drink blood but just fornicated with their widows until their widows died from it. So, I think it's all part of the source material."

Nosferatu tells the gothic story of a young woman haunted by the terrifying vampire Count Orlok, whose infatuation with her leads to untold horror. The film's narrative is steeped in themes of obsession and dread, masterfully crafted by Eggers. The stellar cast, including Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and Willem Dafoe, brings this chilling tale to life with compelling performances.

As Nosferatu continues to garner acclaim, audiences are drawn to its unique blend of tradition and innovation — spearheaded by Eggers' thoughtful integration of folklore and fresh storytelling. Nosferatu is currently in theaters, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in its haunting world and experience the chilling tale firsthand.

