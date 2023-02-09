Ben Affleck's Nike Drama Air Debuts New Trailer, Out April 5th Ben Affleck is back behind the camera for drama Air, telling the story of how Nike launched the Air Jordan brand in the 80's.

Air is the new drama directed by Ben Affleck, dramatizing the story of how Nike signed Michael Jordan and launched one of the most successful brands of all time. The film stars Matt Damon, Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, with Chris Tucker and Viola Davis. The script is from Alex Convery. This is the first film directed by Affleck since Live By Night in 2016, so that is a big deal in itself. It is also the first time he is directing Damon. Below you can see the trailer for the film.

Air Synopsis

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike's fledgling basketball division, which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time. AIR features an all-star cast, including Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan. Additional cast includes Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

This was always an interesting choice for Affleck to come back behind the camera, but the story itself is very interesting. Just seeing all of the 80's Nike gear is pretty mind-blowing. Air will open in theaters on April 4th.