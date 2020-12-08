Alfred Molina is Reportedly Set to Return as Doc Ock in Spider-Man 3

The cast of the third Spider-Man movie from Sony continues to get even more bonkers. Ever since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became one of the best superhero movies of all time [if not the best], Sony has no doubt been looking for a way to bring the concept of the multi-verse to the big screen. We already know that it's happening at least on some level in the Doctor Strange sequel, but it appears that Spider-Man 3 is going to be the movie where we get the first taste of it. We know that Jamie Foxx is set to return as Electro, and his version of the character was last seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Now we have further confirmation that Sony isn't just bringing back characters from the Amazing series of movies but from the original trilogy by Sam Rami. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alfred Molina is set to return as Doc Ock in the upcoming movie.

Sony and Marvel currently have no comment, but the movie is shooting, and it does confirm a rumor last month by GWW that Molina was spotted on the set of Spider-Man 3. Everyone is just sitting back and waiting for Toby McQuire and Andrew Garfield to confirm that they are part of this movie too. Spider-Man 2 is often cited as one of the best superhero movies ever made. That movie doing as well as it did both critically and commercially helped propel the genre forward so we could have the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we are enjoying today. Rami is also making a return to comic book movies as he is currently directing and presently shooting the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will no doubt continue to explore this idea of the multi-verse. Strange himself has been confirmed to play some sort of role in Spider-Man 3.

Spider-Man 3 will be directed by Jon Watts and is currently scheduled for a December 17, 2021 release date but with COVID-19 as out of control as it is, that could very well change.