Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Returns To Theaters For An Anniversary

Fathom Events have revealed their next major anniversary event, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is returning to theaters this Summer

The original 1990 TMNT film brings Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael back to the big screen.

Special screenings will include a Turtles Unmasked featurette with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage.

Fans can experience the pop culture classic anew and introduce TMNT to a new generation on the big screen.

Fathom Events has revealed their next anniversary film event, as they're bringing back the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film to theaters this August. One of the first major blockbuster films of the '90s, the 1990 film took the characters from the cartoon series and brought them to life for a film that feels like a weird but fun blend of the TV series and the original comics. Fathom will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary with a special run from August 17-20, including behind-the-scenes footage of its making, in partnership with Saga Arts and Warner Bros. (the latter of whom now own New Line Cinema, the original distributor.) We have more information about the event for you here, as well as a quick promo trailer to check out, as tickets for the event are currently on sale.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 35th Anniversary Event

Legions of fans of the superhero movie and new audiences will delight in the shared theatrical experience of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book adaptation starring Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael, that caused a pop culture craze upon its 1990 premiere, and now offers longtime fans the chance to introduce their kids to the original movie that started it all, back on the big screen. From New Line Cinema and directed by the legendary film and music video director Steve Barron, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 35th Anniversary will also present the Turtles Unmasked featurette.

Produced in collaboration with the creators of TMNT: Evolution, Mutation & Reboot, the featurette showcases before the movie—never-before-seen footage from the archives, extended scenes left to history on the cutting more room floor, home-recorded behind-the-scenes footage, and 1-on-1 time and commentary with Barron, as he reflects on the day-to-day in crafting the absolute best version of Turtles brought to the big screen.

