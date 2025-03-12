Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Spinal Tap II Teaser Released 40 Years Late, Film Out September 12

A teaser trailer has been released for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. The band gets back together on September 12 in theaters.

Article Summary Spinal Tap II trailer released, hitting theaters September 12 after being rumored for 40 years.

Rob Reiner directs the sequel; original band members reunite for a final concert.

Look out for celebrity cameos including Elton John and Paul McCartney.

Remastered original This Is Spinal Tap in theaters this summer before the sequel.

Spinal Tap II, a film that has been rumored to be on the way for 40 years, is finally coming. The comedy sequel will be put out in theaters on September 12, after the rights were acquired by Bleecker Street. The film is officially titled Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. The studio also gained the rights to the original classic This Is Spinal Tap and has a remastered version playing in theaters this summer before the sequel debuts. The sequel is again directed by Rob Reiner, and the band is back in full. Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer are all back to star as the band reunites for a final concert after a 15-year hiatus. Marty DiBergi is also back as the documentarian following the band around. Announced cameos will include Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood."So happy to be working with the folks at Bleecker Street who are passionate about keeping Tap's legacy alive and happy to give Marty DiBergi another shot at relevancy," Reiner said in a statement. Variety had the announcement.

Spinal Tap Took Way Too Long, As They Actually Would Have

"We feel privileged for the opportunity to work with Rob Reiner and the brilliant minds behind the original 'This Is Spinal Tap,' and to be part of a film that has resonated with so many," said Bleecker Street's CEO Andrew Karpen and president Kent Sanderson. "' This Is Spinal Tap' isn't just a movie — it's a cultural touchstone that pioneered the mockumentary genre and left an indelible mark on both film and music. Returning to this world through 'Spinal Tap II' is an extraordinary chance to celebrate its legacy while creating something fresh for both new and devoted audiences."

It is hilarious how long it took to get this film made, as this is exactly how it would play out for the band in the film universe, and they would think nothing of it. Getting this group together can only lead to tons of laughs, so while I am not sure this will be any kind of success, it will for sure be funny.

