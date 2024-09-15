Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth: Jonathan Bailey On Working With "Dinosaurs"

Jonathan Bailey talks about working opposite "dinosaurs" in Jurassic World Rebirth and confirms the film will use a combination of animatronics and VFX.

Article Summary Jonathan Bailey reveals Jurassic World Rebirth will blend animatronics and VFX for dinosaur interactions.

Bailey discusses the challenges and excitement of acting opposite lifelike "dinosaurs" on set.

Jurassic World Rebirth will feature stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film premieres July 2, 2025, continuing the popular Jurassic franchise.

There are benefits and downsides to technology improving when it comes to bringing fantastical creatures or creatures that are long gone back. All you need to do is do a little research to hear about the problems the original Jurassic Park had with some of the animatronics, specifically the T-Rex when it would get wet. However, it gave the actors something tangible to act against and it also means that the movie still looks really good decades later. It's easier now, but actors need to act again a tennis ball on a stick and use their imagination that its a dragon or a dinosaur. While it means that more people can put these creatures in movies, it also loses that impact of acting against something tangible to work against. The new film, Jurassic World Rebirth, is currently filming and star Jonathan Bailey was at the Emmy's speaking to Variety. They asked him about what it was like acting against "dinosaurs," and he confirmed that the new film would be using a combination of animatronics and VFX.

"They're great; they're really committed to the moment. It's great; I'm loving it. … Tennis balls more than dinosaurs. There are some animatronics, everything you can possibly wish for," Bailey said. "You've chimed in on the daily conversation that we have, Mahershala, Scarlett, of how we craft an arc of responding to dinosaurs."

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

