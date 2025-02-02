Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: companion, dog man, Weekend Box Office

Dog Man Posts Biggest Opening Weekend Of 2025 So Far At Box Office

Dog Man packed the families into theaters this weekend, and easily won the weekend box office over the rest of the field.

Article Summary Dog Man achieves $36M, the biggest 2025 opening weekend, outpacing competition exponentially.

Companion thriller edges into second, earning $9.5M against its $10M budget.

Mufasa and One Of Them Days vie closely for third and fourth box office spots.

Upcoming releases Love Hurts and Heart Eyes challenge Dog Man's box office hold.

Dog Man easily won the weekend box office, as expected. The family film took in $36 million, the biggest opening of the year so far, quadrupling the gross of the second-place film. This adaptation was a long time coming, and anticipation was high. Universal did a great job making sure that the people who were going to come to this film knew it was coming out, and if the weather was cooperating in a few more key areas of the Midwest, this number may have been a bit higher. With an "A" CinemaScore, this is set up to play for weeks on end and pull in some good money.

Dog Man Dominates

Dog Man easily sent the holdovers packing from the top of the list, but another newcomer finished second, as Companion, the horror/sci-fi thriller starring Jack Quaid, made $9.5 million, a pretty good start as the film only cost about $10 million to make. Third place goes to Mufasa: The Lion King with another $6.1 million. Fourth place goes to One Of Them Days, which may leap over Mufasa when the actuals come out on Monday. The comedy made $6 million. Rounding out the top five was last week's number one Flight Risk, which, as predicted, dropped like a rock to only $5.6 million. Lionsgate can claim two number-one openings for January, but neither stayed in the top five the following week.

The weekend box office top five for January 31:

Dog Man- $36 million Companion- $9.5 million Mufasa: The Lion King- $6.1 million One Of Them Days- $6 million Flight Risk- $5.6 million

Next week, two films open wide, trying to start February on a good foot and make some money before Marvel soaks up all the money at the box office. First up, Ke Huy Quan makes a bid to become an action star with Love Hurts. The other wide opener is Valentine's Day slasher Heart Eyes. I have seen that one already and can tell you that it is truly terrible; look out for my review later this week. That doesn't mean that it won't make money, though. I do not think either will beat Dog Man, which should have a fantastic hold.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!